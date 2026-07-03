Latest Stories
OkCupid is Protesting Firefox After Mozilla's CEO Donated Money to Anti-Gay Marriage Groups
Getting him where it hurts.
Mozilla is Releasing a $25 Smartphone That Will Help Your Wallet But Nothing Else
Even at $25, this smartphone won't be worth it.
Mozilla Reveals First Firefox OS Mobile Devices
But will they be able to compete with Apple and Google?
Mozilla Will Soon Encourage Firefox Users On Windows to Update Three Programs
Will it affect you?
Get A Look At Firefox's Upcoming Operating System For Smartphones
Firefox OS revealed.
Mozilla Announces Carrier and Hardware Partners for Firefox OS
Boot to Gecko gets official.
Mozilla Developing "Junior" Browser For iPad
Aiming to revolutionize tablet browsing.
Mozilla To Launch An App Store Of Its Own
The Firefox maker will launch a new platform.
Mozilla Releases Firefox 8
The fifth browser update from Mozilla this year alone.
On To The Next One: Mozilla Drops Firefox 7
Cop the latest, fastest version of the browser.
The 15 Best Firefox Extensions You Should Download Right Now
Celebrate Mozilla's nine-year anniversary and get the best out of its web browser by downloading these awesome Firefox add-ons.
Mozilla To Release A Mobile OS Using Android
Software company to build atop Android, then compete with it.