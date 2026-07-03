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Latest Stories

Pop Culture

Mozilla is Releasing a $25 Smartphone That Will Help Your Wallet But Nothing Else

Even at $25, this smartphone won't be worth it.

Diane Cho4524 days ago
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Pop Culture

Mozilla Reveals First Firefox OS Mobile Devices

But will they be able to compete with Apple and Google?

Dru Ashe4923 days ago
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Pop Culture

Mozilla Announces Carrier and Hardware Partners for Firefox OS

Boot to Gecko gets official.

Damien Scott5128 days ago
Pop Culture

Mozilla Developing "Junior" Browser For iPad

Aiming to revolutionize tablet browsing.

Complex5142 days ago
Pop Culture

Mozilla Opens its Own App 'Marketplace'

Better late than never.

Damien Scott5148 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Mozilla To Launch An App Store Of Its Own

The Firefox maker will launch a new platform.

gerald335258 days ago
Pop Culture

Mozilla Releases Firefox 8

The fifth browser update from Mozilla this year alone.

Complex5363 days ago
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Pop Culture

On To The Next One: Mozilla Drops Firefox 7

Cop the latest, fastest version of the browser.

gerald335406 days ago
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Pop Culture

The 15 Best Firefox Extensions You Should Download Right Now

Celebrate Mozilla's nine-year anniversary and get the best out of its web browser by downloading these awesome Firefox add-ons.

Alex Bracetti5411 days ago
Pop Culture

Firefox 6 Leaks, Available Now

Mozilla didn&#39;t watch the throne.

Complex5450 days ago
Pop Culture

Mozilla To Release A Mobile OS Using Android

Software company to build atop Android, then compete with it.

Complex5470 days ago

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