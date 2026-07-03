Latest Stories
Dani Deahl and Red Bull Partnered Up With Detroit's Movement Festival to Discuss Women In EDM
Dani Deahl is grinding harder than most people in the industry, and is doing incredibly well in every corner of the market she touches. Her ability to
Movement Announces Phase 3 of Their 2014 Festival Lineup
The final blow has been delivered. If you have noticed that in the last lineup announcement, the 2014 Movement Electronic Music Festival has not skimped on delivering the goods this year, and if you are still on the fence about going, Phase Three could really change your mind.
Movement Announces Phase 2 of 2014 Festival Lineup
Movement, Detroit’s premier 3-day music festival showcasing electronic music acts from across the globe and across all genres of music, has released
Movement Announces Phase 1 of 2014 Festival Lineup
No sooner do we mention Movement was one of the best festivals of 2013 than we get a nudge that they'd release Phase 1 of their 2014 festival lineup.
Watch the First Episode of "BANG!," Featuring Skrillex and Boys Noize
POTATO is here; for the first episode of their new series "BANG!," we get some interviews and footage of Skrillex and Boys Noize from a New Years Eve gig in Detroit (primarily speaking about their Dog Blood collaboration). They also get some words from Kevin Saunderson, talking about the roots of the techno scene in Detroit, and how things have evolved today. Movement Festival founder Sam Fotias also speaks on the mid-'90s scene.