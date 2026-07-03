Motion Controls

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Latest Stories

Pop Culture

We Can Finally Channel Our Inner Super Villian with the Ziro Motion Control Robotics Kit

Live out your evil villian fantasies with the Ziro motion control

Jerry Gadiano3847 days ago
Pop Culture

Wii U GamePad Trumps PS3 Controller, Wii Remote with Nine-Axis Motion Controls

Sixaxis controls are a thing of the past.

Michael Rougeau4981 days ago
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Sports

Motion-Detecting Helmet Light System on KickStarter

Another excellent KickStarter project geared toward cyclists, this helmet lights turn signals with a turn of your head.

Danny Vazquez5083 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Sports Champions 2" is the Most Detailed Motion-Controlled Sports Game Yet

"Sports Champions 2" means more motion controlled sports this Fall.

Complex5161 days ago
Pop Culture

Microsoft Patents Wearable Motion Controller

New Microsoft tech opens a whole world of new possibilities for next-gen motion controls.

Complex5190 days ago
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Pop Culture

Mega64 Tries Playing "Zelda: Skyward Sword" In Public

"Does anybody have any double-As?"

Michael Rougeau5199 days ago
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Pop Culture

"WiiPop" is the First Game to Use Wiimotes and Kinect at the Same Time

It takes two types of motion controls to make the ultimate dance video game.

Complex5203 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Assassin's Creed" For Kinect Looks Dangerous

But kind of fun.

Michael Rougeau5221 days ago
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Pop Culture

"The Amazing Spider-Man" Will Use PS Eye And Move Motion Controls On PS3

Does this mean it's got Kinect support on 360?

Michael Rougeau5227 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Xbox 720" Tablet Controller Rumors Keep Popping Up

Surely this will be the death of us all.

Michael Rougeau5272 days ago
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Pop Culture

South Korea Has Opened A Theme Park Powered By Kinect

What the hell does 4D even mean?

Michael Rougeau5287 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Mass Effect 3" Kinect Voice Commands Include "Boom Stick" and More

PS3 and PC players will miss out on yelling "boom stick" to equip the shotgun.

Michael Rougeau5290 days ago
Pop Culture

Kinect for Windows Coming February 1st

The "Business Kinect" costs more, but can now detect people sitting at their computers.

Complex5303 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Skyward Sword" Producer Says Zelda "Can't Go Back to Buttons"

Producer Eiji Aonuma says the future of the series is tied to motion controls.

Complex5331 days ago
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Pop Culture

Video: "Skyrim" Might Actually Be Better with Kinect (On PC)

This guy's Kinect mod let's him play "Skyrim" with motion and voice controls.

Complex5338 days ago
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