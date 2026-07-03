Latest Stories
We Can Finally Channel Our Inner Super Villian with the Ziro Motion Control Robotics Kit
Live out your evil villian fantasies with the Ziro motion control
Wii U GamePad Trumps PS3 Controller, Wii Remote with Nine-Axis Motion Controls
Sixaxis controls are a thing of the past.
Motion-Detecting Helmet Light System on KickStarter
Another excellent KickStarter project geared toward cyclists, this helmet lights turn signals with a turn of your head.
"Sports Champions 2" is the Most Detailed Motion-Controlled Sports Game Yet
"Sports Champions 2" means more motion controlled sports this Fall.
Microsoft Patents Wearable Motion Controller
New Microsoft tech opens a whole world of new possibilities for next-gen motion controls.
Mega64 Tries Playing "Zelda: Skyward Sword" In Public
"Does anybody have any double-As?"
"WiiPop" is the First Game to Use Wiimotes and Kinect at the Same Time
It takes two types of motion controls to make the ultimate dance video game.
"Assassin's Creed" For Kinect Looks Dangerous
But kind of fun.
"The Amazing Spider-Man" Will Use PS Eye And Move Motion Controls On PS3
Does this mean it's got Kinect support on 360?
"Xbox 720" Tablet Controller Rumors Keep Popping Up
Surely this will be the death of us all.
South Korea Has Opened A Theme Park Powered By Kinect
What the hell does 4D even mean?
"Mass Effect 3" Kinect Voice Commands Include "Boom Stick" and More
PS3 and PC players will miss out on yelling "boom stick" to equip the shotgun.
Kinect for Windows Coming February 1st
The "Business Kinect" costs more, but can now detect people sitting at their computers.
"Skyward Sword" Producer Says Zelda "Can't Go Back to Buttons"
Producer Eiji Aonuma says the future of the series is tied to motion controls.
Video: "Skyrim" Might Actually Be Better with Kinect (On PC)
This guy's Kinect mod let's him play "Skyrim" with motion and voice controls.