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Moscot Is Releasing Foldable Sunglasses for Its 100th Anniversary

Moscot is celebrating 100 years of business by releasing foldable sunglasses.

Cameron Wolf4200 days ago
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Moscot and Black Thought of The Roots Deliver Limited-Edition Sunglass Frames that Benefit Two Great Causes

Moscot teams up with Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter for a new eyewear collaboration that benefits two charitable organizations.

Joshua Espinoza4228 days ago
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Moscot Will Release Extremely Limited Edition Gold Frames This Weekend

Moscot is releasing special edition gold Mensch sunglasses limited to only 50 pairs.

Cameron Wolf4272 days ago
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MOSCOT Bulks Up Its Line of Eyewear With New Frames for Fall 2014

Eyewear brand MOSCOT presents its new range of Originals and Spirit frames for Fall 2014.

Joshua Espinoza4313 days ago
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Exclusive: Dover Street Market and Moscot Team Up to Add Summer Vibes to a Classic Style

Dover Street Market and Moscot are teaming up to bring you a classic pair of sunglasses with summer vibes.

James Harris4415 days ago
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MOSCOT Launches New Line of Classic Eyewear With a Titanium Twist

Trade out your thick, plastic frames for these.

Maxine Wally4571 days ago
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Moscot Eyewear Spring/Summer 2013 Collection Lands at End Clothing

Expect nothing but the best from this NY eyewear institution.

Teofilo Killip4838 days ago
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MOSCOT Releases The Tummel and Zelda Sunglasses

The NYC-based eyewear brand unveils its newest eyeglasses turned shades.

Complex5118 days ago
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MOSCOT Goes Metal On Metal For Spring/Summer 2012

The NYC-based iconic eyewear takes a departure from acetate and moves in on metal.

Complex5244 days ago
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Terry Richardson Gets The Thumbs Up From Moscot

A special gift from the eyewear brand for the photog's newest exhibit.

Nick Grant5409 days ago
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Terry Richardson for MOSCOT ‘The Terry LE’ Frames

You too can have Terry Richardson's frames thanks to these signature spectacles.

Teofilo Killip5542 days ago
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Kenny Moscot 1970-2010

The president of NYC's iconic eyewear company just passed. Learn about his family history.

Complex5731 days ago
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Cut & Show: Inside Moscot Eyewear (VIDEO)

Watch our latest in-depth style documentary, which focuses on this classic NYC accessories company.

Complex6112 days ago
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Street Detail: Mr. Clean

Today's subject loves &#39;50s fashion and thinks Perez Hilton's style is weak. Is he stylin' or just wildin'? Vote now!

Complex6225 days ago
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Retail Spotlight: Smith + Butler x MOSCOT Pop-Up Shop

Pay a visit to this temporary store in NYC's Lower East Side for some classic American brands and a vintage biker theme.

Complex6316 days ago
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Brand Profile: MOSCOT

This eyewear brand started in the early 1900s and is still killing it today. Learn more about the family run business.

Complex6345 days ago

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