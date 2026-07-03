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Latest Stories
Music
Rappers Are Saying They’re ‘Cappin’ in Songs. Here’s Why.
Artists like Lil Durk and Virginia rapper Monster Corleone are adding disclaimers to songs, telling listeners (and cops) that their lyrics are fake. Here's why.
Andre Gee1438 days ago