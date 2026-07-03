Mockingjay-Part-2

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Pop Culture

'Hunger Games' Beats Both 'Creed' and 'Good Dinosaur' at the Box Office

'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2 dominates Thanksgiving weekend.

erich4chi3884 days ago
Pop Culture

'Hunger Games: Mockingjay—Part 2' Underperforms at Box Office, Still Makes a Ton of Money

It had the lowest opening weekend of the franchise, but wait until you hear how much it made.

erich4chi3891 days ago
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Pop Culture

Natalie Dormer Is Much More Than a Femme Fatale

The 'Hunger Games' and 'Game of Thrones Star' talks

Frazier Tharpe3893 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Watch Jennifer Lawrence and Natalie Dormer Accidentally Kiss on Camera

It's possibly one of the best red carpet moments of all time.

Claire Landsbaum3906 days ago

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