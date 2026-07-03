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From 'Evil Dead' to 'The Karate Kid,' some remakes actually lived up to their iconic 80s originals — while others surpassed them. Here are the best modern takes on classic films.Devin Nealy
From athletes popping out at the most stylish Olympics in history to rappers dominating luxury and streetwear, here are our picks for the most important fashion moments of the year.YJ Lee
Shows like ‘The Walking Dead’ and movies like ‘Mad Max’ hold even more weight since Trump’s election.Laura Bogart
The Internet’s best friend is a secret comedian and social activist.Kevin Wong