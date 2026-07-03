Mob Set

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Latest Stories

Renz WhoopDiDiDooTape Renz WhoopDiDiDooTape
Music

Mob Set’s Renz Fans Grime’s Flame With Debut ‘WhoopDiDiDooTape’

A heady mix of grime at its most fun, energetic and exhilarating, a solo project from the Mob Set emcee and new wave titan was long overdue.

James Keith1530 days ago
Squintz
Music

Squintz Injects A Bassline Bounce Into His Grime Sound On “Bread”

There may be those keen to condemn grime to the history books, but Squintz and Mob Set are part of a growing number of individuals standing in defiance.

James Keith1565 days ago

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