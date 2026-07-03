Talking 'Sopranos': MobMovieCon Creator on SopranosCon's Evolution, Move to Atlantic City
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Complex spoke to SopranosCon and Time Immemorial creator Daniel Trader and he gave us all the details about SopranosCon 2021 taking place in Atlantic City.Karla Rodriguez
We're gonna miss ya, Big Ang.Keishamazing
If you thought the mothers on Lifetime's <em>Dance Moms</em> are despicable, you haven't seen anything yet.Tanya Ghahremani
What would happen if shows like <em>Jersey Shore</em> and <em>Mob Wives</em> mingled? Awesomeness.Tanya Ghahremani