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The story behind big room-meets-Francophonic filtered disco feeling new Solidisco single "Unreal" (featuring Italian house producers Fireflowerz) released on Mixmash Records, is a four-year process. Moreover, it's one that as much showcases the awareness and curatorial talents of a legend as much as it is aware of the growth in skill of a rising production duo. According to Solidisco's DJ DStar, this story starts off quite randomly, then takes a turn to the amazing.marcuskdowling
“Trap Queen” rapper Fetty Wap sat down for a lengthy conversation with DJ Akademiks to talk about what he’s been up to for the past few years.Joe Price
Just minutes after dropping his new EP 'What You Expect,' Big Sean took to Twitter to reveal that he's no longer signed to Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music.Brad Callas
Druski playfully responded to Meek Mill airing out issues with his label by telling the Philly rapper that he's welcome to join his fake Coulda Been Records.Jordan Rose