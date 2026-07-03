Mixmash Records

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The story behind big room-meets-Francophonic filtered disco feeling new Solidisco single "Unreal" (featuring Italian house producers Fireflowerz) released on Mixmash Records, is a four-year process. Moreover, it's one that as much showcases the awareness and curatorial talents of a legend as much as it is aware of the growth in skill of a rising production duo. According to Solidisco's DJ DStar, this story starts off quite randomly, then takes a turn to the amazing.
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Listen to Episode 001 of Laidback Luke's Mixmash Radio

On June 1, Laidback Luke relaunched his wildly-popular Super You&Me show as Mixmash Radio, obviously aligning it with his Mixmash Records imprint. Mix

khrisd4786 days ago
LAIDBACK LUKE DIMITRI VEGAS LIKE MIKE MORE
Music

Laidback Luke, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike - "MORE"

If you've heard Laidback Luke on the decks over the last few months, you've heard this. We caught whiff of it during his Ultra mainstage set this year, and now we have word that this monstrous, party-starting rocket is dropping via Mixmash on July 1. The clip is short, but with a tune this tough, you truly don't need much more than the first 30-45 seconds to realize the impact that this one is going to have.

khrisd4790 days ago
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Music

PREMIERE: Laidback Luke ft. Majestic - "Pogo"

Pizza, burgers, a sick flow, big-breasted beauties, and some bangin', party-startin' house music? YES PLEASE. That's all in the new music video for La

jakel4887 days ago

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