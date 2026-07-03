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Fans took to Twitter to react to the sound issues that plagued Kanye West's 'Donda Experience Performance' in Miami, where he debuted 'Donda 2.'tara mahadevan
Part of the excitement of a Kanye rollout is the potential for tweaks, weeks (or longer) after the album's original release. 'Donda' is no exception.Trace William Cowen
Next month, ASAP Rocky will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the 2011 mixtape with a headlining performance at ComplexCon in Long Beach.Trace William Cowen
Music
21 Savage Says You 'Can’t Tell' People in Atlanta 'That Future Ain’t Bigger Than Drake': 'I Used to Think That'
While visiting DJ Akademik's new podcast 'Off The Record,' 21 Savage talked about how he believes people in Atlanta think Future is bigger than Drake.Jordan Rose