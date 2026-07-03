Claudia Resendiz-Florez, 28, was arrested Thursday and is being charged with first-degree murder after reportedly shooting a man for refusing a kiss.Brenton Blanchet
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People on social media started speculating about the status of Diddy and Joie Chavis' relationship after the two were spotted together in Italy.Jordan Rose
Music
Lil Nas X Addresses Homophobic BET Awards Criticism: 'We Causing the Emasculation of Men All 2021'
Lil Nas X's Michael Jackson-referencing performance of "Montero" at Sunday's BET Awards marked the latest feat for the always-compelling artist.Trace William Cowen
There's something to be said for the healing power of music; if you're in a more depressed state, a great mix can totally rearrange your mood, or will help you calm yourself. Mixes can push your moods, and we hope that the power that a great DJ wields is being noticed.khrisd