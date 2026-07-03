Miles Cooper Seaton

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Lake Night
Music

Premiere: Lake Night Shares Brooding Club Hymn “Bound” f/ Late Akron/Family Musician Miles Cooper Seaton

Lifted from his forthcoming debut album (due September 10), which was inspired by a voyage through Asia in the wake of his father's passing.

James Keith1829 days ago

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