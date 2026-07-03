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Watch This Exclusive Fight Scene Clip From 'Mile 22'
In this exclusive fight scene clip from 'Mile 22,' martial arts master Iko Uwais shows his skills to a battle that uses Migos as the soundtrack.
Khal2899 days ago