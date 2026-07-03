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LeBron James has already built a legacy as one of the best basketball players of all-time. Still though, his Hall of Fame-worthy Instagram account remains underappreciated. From photos of his children to the expertly curated selection of memes, James’ IG is full of gems. Here are LeBron James’ best Instagram posts.
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