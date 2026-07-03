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Pop Culture
Macaulay Culkin Talks Michael Jackson Friendship: ‘For Me, It’s So Normal and Mundane’
"The fact that there was somebody treating him like a normal person, it really was that simple," the 'Home Alone' star says of their connection.
Joe Price2739 days ago