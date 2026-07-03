In honor of Mexico's historic World Cup run in 2026, we're looking at some of the best sneakers to honor the nation.Douglas Jase
Featured
From Willy Chavarria collabs to retro kits, these are the pieces that any Mexico fan should be going after.Mike DeStefano
Pop Culture
Montreal's Scott Pilgrim on New Book 'Mexico' and Why Creative Direction Resembles Therapy
Over his 12 years in the creative field, Pilgrim has played many roles—photographer, director, designer—and last year added another to his resume: publisher.jayemkayem
The third and final season of ‘Narcos: Mexico’ is set to premiere globally on Netflix early next month. But first, catch the newly released trailer.Trace William Cowen