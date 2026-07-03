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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Get To Know Jade LB, The Faceless Genius Behind ‘Keisha The Sket’
Jade LB, the faceless author of ‘Keisha The Sket’—a fictional story from 2005 about a 17-year-old girl who went on sexual escapades—is on a Zoom call with me...
Sian Anderson1730 days ago
Pop Culture
#Merky Books Are Bringing 'Keisha The Sket' Back In Print
The whole concept of ‘going viral’ barely existed yet, but thanks to Bluetooth, the serialised drama written by a then-teenaged Jade LB swept through London.
James Keith1926 days ago