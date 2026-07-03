Mellowhype

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What a solid batch of mixes we have for you this week. A couple of the current EDM scene's finest selectors, a few legends in their craft, a number of soundboys pushing into new boundaries, and some leftfield deep representations of growing scenes. What more could you ask for, really?
khrisd
There's something to be said for the healing power of music; if you're in a more depressed state, a great mix can totally rearrange your mood, or will help you calm yourself. Mixes can push your moods, and we hope that the power that a great DJ wields is being noticed.
khrisd

Latest Stories

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Music

Video: Hodgy Beats f/ Left Brain "Karateman"

It's an Odd Future barbecue.

krame014701 days ago
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MellowHype's Custom Ebbets Field Flannels Jerseys Get Delivered (Video)

Left Brain and Hodgy Beats get weird as they wait for their package.

Teofilo Killip4923 days ago
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Music

Video: Nardwuar Vs. MellowHype

Nardwuar gets hyped!

Erich Donaldson4959 days ago
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Music

Video: MellowHype "Break"

Off their latest album <em>Numbers</em>.

Daniel Isenberg4980 days ago
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Music

Listen: Mellowhype "Albany"

Hodgy Beats and Left Brain get smooth.

Sam Weiss4994 days ago
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Music

MellowHype and Trash Talk Announce West Coast Shows

It all goes down next month.

Andrew Martin4995 days ago
Music

MellowHype and Trash Talk Announce Tour

This should be a crazy show to see.

Zach Frydenlund5026 days ago
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Music

Listen: MellowHype "Grill"

Nothing wrong with some new MellowHype.

Zach Frydenlund5034 days ago
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Music

Listen: MellowHype "What"

MellowHype Week comes to a close.

Andrew Martin5051 days ago
Music

Listen: MellowHype "LP"

Day six of MellowHype Week.

Daniel Isenberg5052 days ago
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Listen: MellowHype "F"

MellowHype Week continues.

Zach Frydenlund5053 days ago
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Music

Listen: MellowHype "Godsss"

More MellowHype week.

Daniel Isenberg5054 days ago
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Listen: MellowHype f/ Juicy J "Wasabi"

Day three of MellowHype Week gives us a collabo with Juicy J.

Daniel Isenberg5055 days ago
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Music

Listen: MellowHype f/ Domo Genesis "Greezy"

MellowHype Week continues.

Daniel Isenberg5056 days ago
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Music

Listen: MellowHype "Decoy"

Listen to the first release from MellowHype Week.

Daniel Isenberg5057 days ago
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Music

Video: Mellowhype "La Bonita"

Mellowhype drops the visuals for their previously released single "La Bonita."

Paul Meara5070 days ago

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