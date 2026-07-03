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Latest Stories

Feid performs in a sleeveless shirt and jeans, Yandel sings in a black outfit and beret, and Young Miko poses in a black crop top and grey pants
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Watch Feid Bring Out Yandel and Young Miko at His Ferxxocalipsis Tour in NYC

The Colombian rapper made his Madison Square Garden debut on Father's Day with his sold-out Ferxxocalipsis Tour.

Alex Ocho759 days ago
Blessd and Maluma, both in white tank tops and tattoos, pose stylishly outdoors. First photo is a serious pose, and the second photo is more playful
Music

Colombian Stars Maluma and Blessd Join Forces on '1 of 1' Album

The Medellín hitmakers' new release is the first album to be released by two Colombian urban artists.

Alex Ocho770 days ago
JBALVIN_YT
Music

J Balvin Talks Surviving Armed Robbery, Impending Fatherhood, and 'The Boy From Medellín' Documentary

Fresh off the release of his new Amazon Prime documentary 'The Boy From Medellín,' J Balvin sat down for an extensive '360 With Speedy Morman' interview.

Joe Price1891 days ago
boosie pablo
Music

Boosie Badazz Shares Gift He Says He Received From Pablo Escobar's Family: 'Bigger Than a Grammy'

Boosie took to IG to show the gift off and say it was "a hood Grammy."

tara mahadevan2346 days ago

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