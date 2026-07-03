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Latest Stories
Life
Woman Saved After Spending 2 Days Floating Across Lake Texoma on Air Mattress
A woman was rescued last Thursday after she spent nearly two days stranded while floating across a lake in Southern Oklahoma on an air mattress.
Brad Callas1619 days ago