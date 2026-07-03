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Latest Stories
Sneakers
The True Story Behind Nike FlyEase and Who They Pay for It
Nike FlyEase helps people with disabilities put on their sneakers. The story behind the technology goes back to Kizik footwear. We spoke to Skip Lei about it.
Matt Welty1390 days ago
Sneakers
Congress Honors Teen Who Helped Nike Create First Special Needs Sneaker
Matthew Walzer was shown love by the U.S. government for a pair of sneakers he helped innovate.
Matt Welty3960 days ago