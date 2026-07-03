Material Girls Digital World

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Material Girls, Digital World: Karla Deras (Karla's Closet)

This pixie-haired brunette knows how to wear a dress really, really well. Really well.

Complex5463 days ago
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Material Girls, Digital World: Doina Ciobanu (The Golden Diamonds)

This cutie is from Moldova. And if you don't know, now you know.

Justin Korkidis5472 days ago
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Material Girls, Digital World: Nini Nguyen (Ninistyle)

Alexander McQueen, Prada, Gucci, Chanel, D&G, BCBG, Versace, Louis and Bebe.

Complex5477 days ago
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Material Girls, Digital World: Lina Tesch (Lina Tesch Photography)

This German style blogger looks great in front, or behind the camera. Prost!

Justin Korkidis5478 days ago
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Material Girls, Digital World: Amber Saylor (Cannibal's Find)

OC style-blogger Amber Saylor, say cheese.

Justin Korkidis5479 days ago
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Material Girls, Digital World: Klaudia Markiewicz (Nonszalancka)

Polish girls know how to work it, Klaudia knows even more than that.

Justin Korkidis5482 days ago
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Material Girls, Digital World: Blair Eadie (Atlantic Pacific)

This leggy blond fashion blogger from San Fran has a penchant for patterns, pearls and most importantly, shorts.

Complex5485 days ago
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Material Girls, Digital World: Cindy Van Der Heyden (Come Over To The Darkside We Have Candy)

Cindy from Amsterdam. We'd roll her up and take a hit.

Justin Korkidis5489 days ago
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Material Girls, Digital World: Kani Essa (K is for KANI)

<p>Kani from Australia has great style and a cute look. Get familiar.</p>

Justin Korkidis5490 days ago
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Material Girls, Digital World: Sheryl L (Walk in Wonderland)

Effortless style and cool California backdrops.

Justin Korkidis5492 days ago
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Material Girls, Digital World: Maritsa K (Maritsa)

Maritsa from Istanbul looks fine. Check her out.

Justin Korkidis5497 days ago
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Material Girls, Digital World: Amanda Del Duca (Fashionably Social)

Miami style blogger who loves showing off her buns. Oh, Amanda.

Justin Korkidis5499 days ago
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Material Girls, Digital World: Trine Kjaer (Trines Wardrobe)

Style blogger from Denmark. Oh, hi.

Justin Korkidis5503 days ago
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Material Girls, Digital World: Nadja Seale (Lily Boom)

South African beauty headed your way.

Justin Korkidis5504 days ago
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Material Girls, Digital World: Nika Huk (Fashion Agony)

Hot girl from the Ukraine with a style blog. Enough said.

Justin Korkidis5505 days ago

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