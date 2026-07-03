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Mat Zo Shared His Stolen Car Investigation Over Twitter
When Mat Zo isn't producing or mixing dance music, you can find him on the Twitter tweeting about, well, everything. His last notable tirade was about ghost mixing on his Sirius XM show, but today's situation was a bit different: today, he had to investigate the theft of his car. Yes, Mat Zo's car was stolen, but he was given a pretty crazy piece of evidence: a backpack and wallet that was left behind in the vehicle.
Mat Zo - "Ruffneck Bad Boy"
At this point, it can be assumed that everything that 24-year old Londoner Mat Zo makes tends to feel like the freshest and biggest sound in the world
Stream the #ABGT100 Show Live From Madison Square Garden
We've been waiting for this since it was announced in April. The 100th episode of Above & Beyond's Group Therapy radio show is going to be streaming live from Madison Square Garden, allowing you to not only see Above & Beyond's performance, but support from Mat Zo, Andrew Bayer, and Ian Bluestone. You weren't making plans to go out tonight, were you? Stay in, throw on some zany lights, and vibe out to the sounds that have helped turn Group Therapy into a global phenomenon.
Mat Zo Opens Up About Ghost Mixing
Earlier this week, Mat Zo commented on ghost mixing, letting it be known that Matan Sagal has been mixing The Mat Zo Mix for a bit, and will continue
Chromeo ft. Solange - "Lost On The Way Home (Mat Zo Remix)"
Is there anyone else making waves in this EDM world having more fun doing something completely different and on his own terms than Mat Zo right now? I
I See MONSTAS - "Circles (Mat Zo Remix)"
Mat Zo is really becoming a master in front of our eyes. His debut album saw him touch on a number of styles outside of the initial trance sound that saw him gain in fame and notoriety. The sound a lot of people (including this android here) have been wanting to hear Zo continue expanding on is drum & bass. His old days as MRSA were a treat and his project with Kill The Noise is a start, but this new remix is what we’ve been waiting for.
Download Mat Zo's "The Up Down Left Right" EP
As we announced last week, Mat Zo is starting his own record label, Mad Zoo, in a partnership with Ajunabeats. The UK producer knows that of you want
Mat Zo is Starting His Own Label, Mad Zoo
It's another day and there's another new label. Now normally this isn't really news, but considering it's Mat Zo–an exceptionally talented artist with notable label issues–it's definitely news. The UK-bred artist announced yesterday via Twitter that along with Anjunabeats' backing (his original label through which he released his first and breakout material), he would be creating his own fresh new label called Mad Zoo.
Mat Zo ft. The Knocks - "Get Down 2 Get Up"
With those temperatures rising out there, you need the right kind of music to match this great heat. Mat Zo continues his streak of ill freebies with
Kill The Noise and Mat Zo Release New Kill The Zo Track, "Part I"
Back in March, we got word that Mat Zo and Kill The Noise were linking up for a special Kill The Zo tour, which would hit North America throughout the
Mat Zo - "Real Life"
If you still think Mat Zo is just another run-of-the-mill house and trance DJ then I don't know what to tell you. His album Damage Control was dope and it showed how the young UK artist has expanded his sound since kicking off his days as a drum & bass artist, evolving into a full-fledged free-form electronic music artist. The latest development for Zo has been his new mode of releasing music: for free via his soundcloud.
Mat Zo and Kill The Noise Announce Kill The Zo Tour
Collaborations with seemingly no rhyme or reason seem to be all the rage these days. The latest? Mat Zo and Kill The Noise. On the surface, these two
Mat Zo ft. Rachel K Collier - "Only For You"
In thinking about what we can expect from Porter Robinson's Worlds, we have to think about our last favorite project from Astralwerks, Mat Zo's Damage
Download The Mat Zo Mix 012
After unleashing a scathing drum & bass mix for the last episode of his Sirius XM Radio series, Mat Zo has dropped the next episode, so to speak, in t
Mat Zo - "Lucid Dreams (The M Machine Remix)"
The real genius in EDM lies in those artists that can take each sound in each song, distort it until it is barely recognizable, creating new sounds from the original, and also layering the track with some things that have never even been heard before. One artist who does this meticulously, almost to perfection, is a guy who in my eyes is underrated, Mat Zo. I guess you could say he is something of an anonymous superhero himself.
Watch Mat Zo Scratch to James Brown's "It's A Man's Man's Man's World"
We've been up on Mat Zo for a bit, and this week's release of his long-awaited Damage Control has reaffirmed why we have held the producer in such hig