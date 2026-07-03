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Latest Stories
Sports
Martin Odegaard Is Finally Set to Make His Real Madrid Debut This Weekend
If he makes an appearance as planned, he'll become the youngest player in Real history at only 16 years and 156 days.
Corey Pellatt4077 days ago
Sports
Martin Odegaard Is Set to Become the Youngest Player in Champions League History with Real Madrid Next Week
Real Madrid's 16-year-old sensation Martin Odegaard is about to break his first record.
Corey Pellatt4152 days ago