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Latest Stories
Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. is at the Pro Bowl Returning Punts From Marquette King in a Sumo Suit
Giants reciever Odell Beckham Jr. is running around in a sumo suit at the Pro Bowl, trying to return punts from Marquette King.
Kyle Neubeck3458 days ago
Sports
Raiders Punter Marquette King Challenges Broncos Fan to Fight, Deletes Account Instead
Marquette King wanted to get on the undercard for the Chris Brown vs. Soulja Boy fight.
Jose Martinez3472 days ago
Sports
Raiders Punter Marquette King Had a Savage Response to Travis Kelce Stealing His Dance
Raiders punter Marquette King reveals what he said to Travis Kelce after he stole his dance.
Chris Yuscavage3508 days ago