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Latest Stories
Music
Premiere: Markus Azeriah Is in a Toxic Relationship on "Gravity"
The single "Gravity", featuring a soft acoustic guitar matched with strong hiphop 808s, was first performed by Azeriah at El Mocambo back in Nov 2021.
Elisa Ammaturo1590 days ago
Music
Premiere: Markus Azeriah Reminisces on Past Lovers in "Big Papi"
Canadian R&B newcomer Markus Azeriah premieres the sensual and sizzling new music video for his song latest R&B track 'Big Papi' reminiscing on past love.
Emerson Pearson1646 days ago