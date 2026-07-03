Maren Morris

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Music

Taylor Swift Shares "You All Over Me," the First Song in Her 'From the Vault' Series

Following the arrival of the re-recorded version of her track “Love Story,” Taylor Swift has shared a new remix and previously unreleased track.

Joe Price1940 days ago

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