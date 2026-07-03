Mara Brock Akil

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Mara Brock Akil.
Pop Culture

Mara Brock Akil Says She'll Need $50 Million Budget for 'Girlfriends' Movie

The showrunner admitted that she "can't keep knocking on every door" to generate the movie budget.

Jaelani Turner-Williams14 days ago
'Girlfriends' Creator Mara Brock Akil Announces Debut Novel
Pop Culture

'Girlfriends' Creator Mara Brock Akil Announces Debut Novel

Set in ’90s NYC, 'The Revelation of Dionne Daphne' follows a beauty editor whose perfect life shatters, forcing her to confront a buried childhood secret.

Bernadette Giacomazzo143 days ago
Angie Stone Created Iconic 'Girlfriends' Theme Song in 15 Minutes, Says Show's Creator
Music

Angie Stone Created Iconic 'Girlfriends' Theme Song in 15 Minutes, Says Show's Creator

Mara Brock-Akil, who created the iconic sitcom, shared the story behind the late R&B singer's creative process.

Bernadette Giacomazzo286 days ago

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