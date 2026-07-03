Mani C

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Spen x Mani C "Leaving The Ends"
Music

Sheffield's Spen And Mani C (Nitro Clack) Partner Up For Aspirational "Leaving The Ends"

As the duo add their name to a growing list of rap talent to come from Sheffield and the North, the smart money says to cast your eyes upward for the next ones up.

James Keith3014 days ago

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