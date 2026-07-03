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Latest Stories

Isak Andic and Jonathan Andic — Mango Founder's Son Jonathan Andic Arrested in Father's Cliff Death
Style

Mango Founder's Son Jonathan Andic Arrested in Father's Death

Isak Andic died in 2024 after falling from a cliff in Spain.

tara mahadevan60 days ago
Isak Andic CEO of Mango attends the 4th Mango Fashion Awards 2012 press conference.
Style

Son of Mango Founder Isak Andic Probed in Fashion Tycoon's Falling Death

The founder and chairman of the Spanish fast fashion brand died in December 2024.

Joe Price270 days ago
mango-man
Style

Mango Man Keep The Family Close With Candid Autumn/Winter 2021 Collection

Mango Man has just unveiled ‘This Is Family’, the brand’s intimate new campaign for Autumn/Winter 2021 that celebrates unity and sharing moments with loved ones

Jacob Davey1765 days ago

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