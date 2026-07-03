From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Jay-Z—who is celebrating 30 years of 'Reasonable Doubt' at Yankee Stadium this summer—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
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From Kendrick Lamar's Cartier Tank to Pharrell's Richard Mille, these timepieces stole the show on music's biggest night.Complex Staff
From their classic debut 'Lord Willin' to their latest album 'Let the Lord Sort ‘Em Out', we ranked every Clipse project, from worst to best.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
After counting down the 50 best albums and songs of the year, we narrowed our focus on the top 30 rap verses of the year—from Cardi B to Lil Wayne and more.Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo