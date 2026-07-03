Magdi Fernandes

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Sneakers

Watch The First Episode Of New Sneakerhead Show 'Sole Connection'

Complex UK present the first epsidoe of Sole Connection, hosted by DJ Manny Norte and Magdi Fernandes

Complex Video3766 days ago

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