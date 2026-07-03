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Latest Stories
Music
Going Left: Defcee and 4 Other Indie Rappers You Need to Know
Going Left is a column where we highlight indie rap artists you should know. This month, we highlight Defcee, BoatHouse, Dark Lo, Don Gunna, maassai, YL, Zoomo.
Andre Gee1541 days ago
Music
Rappers to Watch in 2021
Complex's picks for the rising rappers you need to look out for in 2021, including $NOT, Morray, Rubi Rose, CJ, Hotboii, and more.
Eric Skelton2005 days ago