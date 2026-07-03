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Pop Culture
Lyndie Greenwood Talks Working With Monsters and Being an Inspirational Female Badass on "Sleepy Hollow"
"Sleepy Hollow's" resident badass talks to us about playing off of monsters and inspiring young girls.
Frazier Tharpe4301 days ago