Latest Stories
Cole Haan's LunarGrand Is Officially Ready for That War
Everyone's favorite summer shoe gets a fall/winter alternative.
Cole Haan Releases Two Special Colorways of the LunarGrand Wingtip
An extra added waterproof detail to beat the nasty weather.
Cole Haan LunarGrand Kudu Suede Collection
Cole Haan readies another Kudu suede-equipped LunarGrand collection.
Cole Haan LunarGrand Wingtip - Summer 2013 Colorways
Cole Haan releases three new colorways of the popular LunarGrand Wingtip.
Cole Haan Releases New Summer-Appropriate Colors of the LunarGrand Wingtips
So comfortable, you might even wear them running.
Spike Lee Rocks a Pair of Custom Cole Haan Lunargrands From Revive Customs
The director, the basketball fan, the style icon?
Dover Street Market Ginza x Cole Haan LunarGrand Collection
Cole Haan and Dover Street Market Ginza celebrate the first anniversary of the Tokyo retailer.
Cole Haan and Dover Street Market Ginza's Class Up the LunarGrand Line With New Collection
High-end retailer celebrates a successful year.
fragment design x Cole Haan LunarGrand Collection - S/S 2013
Cole Haan and fragment design present a new LunarGrand collection for Spring/Summer 2013, featuring two new models derived from classic mens shoe styles.
Cole Haan and fragment design Launch Third LunarGrand Collection
Add penny loafers and wingtips for spring/summer 2013.
Cole Haan's LunarGrand and Cooper Square Chukkas Get Reflective and Waterproofed
Time to dominate those puddles and get your shine on.
Cole Haan LunarGrand Chukka - Black / Volt - Available
The Cole Haan LunarGrand Chukka in Black / Volt, first previewed last month, is now available stateside at select retailers.
Cole Haan LunarGrand Wingtip - Design Sketches
A closer look at the Cole Haan LunarGrand Wingtip through early design sketches.
Cole Haan LunarGrand Chukka - Limited Edition Colorways
Cole Haan will release the LunarGrand Chukka in two new, limited edition colorways next week.
Fragment Design Reworks Cole Haan’s Popular LunarGrand Wingtips and Chukka
New colorways including a waterproof coating.
New Colorways of Cole Haan's LunarGrand Wingtip And Harrison Oxford Celebrate America
Independence Day just got a little more stylish.
Cole Haan LunarGrand Chukka Now Available In-Store
The partnership is over but the release continues.