Lunargrand

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Latest Stories

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Style

Cole Haan's LunarGrand Is Officially Ready for That War

Everyone's favorite summer shoe gets a fall/winter alternative.

Teofilo Killip4719 days ago
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Style

Cole Haan Releases Two Special Colorways of the LunarGrand Wingtip

An extra added waterproof detail to beat the nasty weather.

Teofilo Killip4812 days ago
Sneakers

Cole Haan LunarGrand Kudu Suede Collection

Cole Haan readies another Kudu suede-equipped LunarGrand collection.

Brennan Williams4819 days ago
Sneakers

Cole Haan LunarGrand Wingtip - Summer 2013 Colorways

Cole Haan releases three new colorways of the popular LunarGrand Wingtip.

Brennan Williams4847 days ago
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Style

Cole Haan Releases New Summer-Appropriate Colors of the LunarGrand Wingtips

So comfortable, you might even wear them running.

Teofilo Killip4847 days ago
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Spike Lee Rocks a Pair of Custom Cole Haan Lunargrands From Revive Customs

The director, the basketball fan, the style icon?

Matt Welty4851 days ago
Sneakers

Dover Street Market Ginza x Cole Haan LunarGrand Collection

Cole Haan and Dover Street Market Ginza celebrate the first anniversary of the Tokyo retailer.

Brennan Williams4882 days ago
Sneakers

fragment design x Cole Haan LunarGrand Collection - S/S 2013

Cole Haan and fragment design present a new LunarGrand collection for Spring/Summer 2013, featuring two new models derived from classic mens shoe styles.

Brennan Williams4925 days ago
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Cole Haan and fragment design Launch Third LunarGrand Collection

Add penny loafers and wingtips for spring/summer 2013.

Teofilo Killip4925 days ago
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Cole Haan's LunarGrand and Cooper Square Chukkas Get Reflective and Waterproofed

Time to dominate those puddles and get your shine on.

Teofilo Killip4992 days ago
Sneakers

Cole Haan LunarGrand Chukka - Black / Volt - Available

The Cole Haan LunarGrand Chukka in Black / Volt, first previewed last month, is now available stateside at select retailers.

Brennan Williams5017 days ago
Sneakers

Cole Haan LunarGrand Wingtip - Design Sketches

A closer look at the Cole Haan LunarGrand Wingtip through early design sketches.

Brennan Williams5037 days ago
Sneakers

Cole Haan LunarGrand Chukka - Limited Edition Colorways

Cole Haan will release the LunarGrand Chukka in two new, limited edition colorways next week.

Brennan Williams5111 days ago
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Fragment Design Reworks Cole Haan’s Popular LunarGrand Wingtips and Chukka

New colorways including a waterproof coating.

Teofilo Killip5125 days ago
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Style

New Colorways of Cole Haan's LunarGrand Wingtip And Harrison Oxford Celebrate America

Independence Day just got a little more stylish.

Teofilo Killip5138 days ago
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Cole Haan LunarGrand Chukka Now Available In-Store

The partnership is over but the release continues.

Teofilo Killip5139 days ago

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