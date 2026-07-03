Lucy Lawless

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lucy lawless xena
Pop Culture

Xena’ Star Lucy Lawless Shuts Down Former Co-Star Kevin Sorbo Over Far-Right Conspiracy Theory

Lawless shut her former co-star down after he tweeted false claims that it was members of antifa, not Pro-Trump extremists, who broke into the Capitol building.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2016 days ago
Pop Culture

NBC Could Bring Back 'Xena'

NBC is reportedly looking for a writer to bring back the '90s show, 'Xena: Warrior Princess.'

fridagarza4015 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Xena Warrior Princess Lucy Lawless Is Headed to "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

Lucy Lawless, a.k.a. Xena Warrior Princess, has been cast to star in the second season of Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

Andrew Gruttadaro4379 days ago

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