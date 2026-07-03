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Music
Smallgod Connects With Headie One, LP2Loose, O'Kenneth & Kwaku DMC For New Drill Cut "Sinner"
Much has been made of UK drill's growing global influence. It's sparking new localised iterations all over the globe and Ghana's is one of the very best.
James Keith1894 days ago