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Latest Stories
Sneakers
‘Love Was Special’ Josh Kalis Says as He Looks Back on His Career With DC Shoes
Kalis explains why Philadelphia skateboarding was special back in the '90s. Josh Kalis looks back on skating Philly's Love Park and working with DC.
Andrew Luecke2304 days ago
Sneakers
Josh Kalis Says His First DC Shoe Was ‘Built for Skating at Love Park’
Josh Kalis describes skating Love Park during the late 1990s and creating his first pro model with DC Shoes. Josh Kalis hit the mid-’90s at the ideal time
Andrew Luecke2311 days ago
Sneakers
Watch a Skater Absolutely Kill It in a Pair of Huaraches
Jamal Smith gets down at Love Park in a pair of runners.
Matt Welty3959 days ago