The gems we have for you this week? You might not even be ready, trust. Varying styles, with some surprising takes and reworks throughout. It's always good to hear quality music, but the hunt (and the fact that these are all free) makes the hunt more rewarding. Keep an eye out for the names you're not up on, and tell a friend.androids
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You already know how we do. We've got this week's batch of banging remixes, spanning a number of genres that we regularly rock with: drum & bass, trap, house, and a number of sounds in between. And as per usual, we go from above ground to below, hitting all points in between. You already know.khrisd
Straight killers, no fillers. This week's crop of remixes might be one of the best since DAD's inception. Don't believe us? Check on...khrisd
Let's waste no time with this week's batch of remixes; heavyweight sounds from Tiesto, Heroes x Villains, Brookers Brothers, Machinedrum, Louis La Roche, and plenty more await you!khrisd