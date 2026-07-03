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Louis Futon x Jay Alexzander - "Cold Love"
If we've gathered one thing in 2014, it's that the future is musical. It seems like every possible genre-iteration has gotten a second life just with
Louis Futon - "Sir Rock"
Philadelphia's Louis Futon has been bubbling since last summer. This summer, they're coming in with a bit of heat on 'em. "Sir Rock" has a blissed-out
The Best Remixes of the Week
We're hoping you've spent the last few days in some form of turkey coma, getting your fill of good food and great family. You need some ill beats to work up a sweat? Trying to figure out how to impress your cousins while staying in their attic? We've got you covered. Get another plate, huddle around your speaker system, and soak in this week's best, as there's been a grip of fierce beats released on the masses.
Childish Gambino - "3005 (Louis Futon Remix)"
Philadelphia always gets love from DAD, and Louis Futon is one reason why. The duo has rolled out with a slew of releases and as a result have gotten
The Next Wave of Philly's Dance Music Scene
In the vast world that is dance music in America, most people overlook the contributions that Philadelphia has made. Even after guys like Diplo and Di
Introducing Team Supreme
If you've been following DAD since day one, you know we love to talk about the intersection of hip-hop and electronic music every time we get a chance
Louis Futon - "Hear/Say" EP
Just three months after the release of their Alright Alright EP, Louis Futon's sophomore release adds depth to the growing catalog of these two young men from Philadelphia, PA. As they continue to release new music, their unique play on chill/trap scene (like the chillstep of another Philadelphian, Mitis) mashed up with authentic Philly trap, straight from the warehouses deep in the north of the city.