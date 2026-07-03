LOUDPVCK

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Music

Premiere: Listen to LOUDPVCK's Bootleg Remix of A$AP Rocky's "Multiply"

The coast-to-coast duo share a riotous trap version of Rocky's latest single.

edwinortiz4260 days ago
loudpvck gladiator nagano
Music

LOUDPVCK x Gladiator - "Nagano"

Now this is awesome for a number of reasons. First, this is the latest GLADPVCK tune since their cut "Tony" with Nipsey Hussle; secondly, this is a bi

khrisd4298 days ago
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Music

Download the TWONK Team, Vol. 2 Mixtape

Brillz has definitely had a great 2013; his TWONK album impressed many, and is still seen as the first true trap album to be released. He's already re

khrisd4589 days ago
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Music

The Best Remixes of the Week

Last month of 2013, and we're not even trying to slow down. Seriously; just look at the sheer volume of quality remixes we have this week. And this is just week one of December. Big remixes, small remixes, remixes that climb on rocks. Short remixes, tall remixes, even remixes with chicken pox. Well, maybe not the pox, but we have a grip of solid reworks for you this week. Let's ride.

khrisd4606 days ago
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retwonked
Music

Brillz & Minxx - "Fuzzy Peach (LOUDPVCK Remix)"

With Brillz' ReTwonked remix album set to drop on December 10, it was about time that we got to sample some of these bits. Today TSIS premiered the LO

khrisd4609 days ago
michael jordan remixes
Music

Preview the Carnage & Tony Junior "Michael Jordan" Remix EP

"Michael Jordan" has been a huge festival banger for the summer of 2013, and while we'd heard Ookay's awesome remix of this track, we had no idea that

khrisd4687 days ago
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Music

The Best Remixes of the Week

Another week, another solid grip of remixes blowing our minds. We love that variety, and have brought forth some wild takes on tracks from an interesting array of producers. Catch up on the best of the remix bunch from this past week. Impress your friends. Or just have a solo party.

khrisd4732 days ago
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Music

AutoErotique - "Asphyxiation (LOUDPVCK Remix)"

Feels like it's been a minute since we've heard some newness from LOUDPVCK, but they've obviously not been sleeping on the job. They scored a remix on

khrisd4736 days ago
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Music

NERVO - "Hold On (LOUDPVCK Remix)"

Some might call this "festival trap" but we're not going to get into all that right now, and we're just going to say that this is one boss track. Taking the new release from sisterly duo NERVO, LOUDPVCK remixes "Hold On" into a sensual, seductive slow jam. With silky smooth synth riffs and super cool vocal chops, this LOUDPVCK remix is exactly the direction trap needs to continue to go to have any mainstream relevance.

jakel4816 days ago
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