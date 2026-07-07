Lizard Kisses

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There's something to be said for the healing power of music; if you're in a more depressed state, a great mix can totally rearrange your mood, or will help you calm yourself. Mixes can push your moods, and we hope that the power that a great DJ wields is being noticed.
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Florida Man Known As 'Cuban Tarzan' Claims He Caught A 'Record-Sized' Iguana
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Florida Man Dubbed 'Cuban Tarzan' Claims He Caught a 'Record-Sized' Iguana

Andrew Morales claims he caught the 'record-sized' iguana in Hialeah.

Bernadette Giacomazzo275 days ago

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