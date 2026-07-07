There's something to be said for the healing power of music; if you're in a more depressed state, a great mix can totally rearrange your mood, or will help you calm yourself. Mixes can push your moods, and we hope that the power that a great DJ wields is being noticed.khrisd
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Hopefully you're up on the space rock sounds of Coyote Kisses. They've done everything from won the remix competition for Clockwork's "Titan" and offiandroids
Coyote Kisses. You might know this name because you heard their contest-winning heater remix of Clockwork's "Titan" or their popular cover of Seven Lijakel
DAD's hoping we have a lot of Star Wars fans in our midst. This series of films has fascinated generations of moviegoers and lovers of stories, but thkhrisd