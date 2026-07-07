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Pop Culture
'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent Seems to Believe She’s Got Tupac’s Spirit: 'He Took Over My Body'
Lisa Kent says she's got her swag thanks to Tupac occupying her body.
jasmineg203074 days ago