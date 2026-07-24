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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
'Terminator: Dark Fate' Director Tim Miller Recalls Creative Disagreements With James Cameron
Tim Miller didn't have final cut on the film, which earned solid reviews but performed poorly at the box office.
Trace William Cowen2434 days ago
Pop Culture
Sarah Connor Drops an 'I'll Be Back' in the New 'Terminator: Dark Fate' Trailer
'Terminator: Dark Fate' is just around the corner now, with Linda Hamilton set to return in the iconic role of Sarah Connor.
Joe Price2522 days ago