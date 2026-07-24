Lil Plantation

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School Officials Investigating Racist Eighth Grade SoundCloud Rapper Lil Plantation

An eighth grade rapper has garnered a lot of controversy at their Maryland school thanks to their SoundCloud account.

Joe Price2755 days ago

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