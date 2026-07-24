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Maybe it was the Memorial Day Weekend, but we got inundated with a number of solid remixes over the three-day weekend. No complaints, as it looks like people were testing out some new flavors to help them get their party on. We've got everything from main room beasts to back room bangers, from big names to fresh upstarts. What we like to call a (re)mixed bag.
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Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Diplo & Fatboy Slim ft. Bonde Do Role & Pin - "Eparrei"

This World Cup craze is truly heating up. Earlier today we told you about Diplo's World Cup mix that's going down on BBC Radio 1 this Thursday; we als

khrisd4433 days ago
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Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs. Born Loud - "Check This Out"

Before we get into this, I can't front: how ill of a producer name is Born Loud? Not since Dillinja's "It Ain't Too Loud" have I been so happy to be a

khrisd4583 days ago
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Watch Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Streaming Live From Antwerp

Wrapping gifts? Writing out Christmas cards? Just sitting home bored? Why not tune into Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike's livestream, which is broadcasting from their show in Antwerp. This will be running from 3:45PM EST through 5:45PM EST, so you have plenty of time to get your rage on from the comfort of your parent's home.

khrisd4604 days ago
bailo mammoth remix
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EXCLUSIVE: Dimitri Vegas, MOGUAI, & Like Mike - "Mammoth (Bailo Trap Remix)"

Months ago, German electronic producer MOGUAI was awkwardly directly in between Belgian superstars Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, for the original mix o

lolod4637 days ago
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Dimitri Vegas & Moguai & Like Mike - "Mammoth (Heroes & Villains Vs. Carnage Festival Trap Remix)"

Not sure why I'm surprised this link up happened; both Heroes x Villains and Carnage are infatuated with the trap-house sound. Them linking up for this festival trap rework of "Mammoth" is, in a word, mammoth. The filtered guitars and euphoric vibes lead way for a massive 808 bounce. The proper definition of "undeniable" when it comes to this trap shit. Spinnin' made the wise choice; this one is set to drop on August 23.

khrisd4731 days ago
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Tiesto's Musical Freedom to Release "Trap Remix" EP

In a random move that will possibly bring rage and hatred to those who look for Tiesto's Musical Freedom imprint as somewhere that trap wouldn't resid

khrisd4761 days ago
LAIDBACK LUKE DIMITRI VEGAS LIKE MIKE MORE
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Laidback Luke, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike - "MORE"

If you've heard Laidback Luke on the decks over the last few months, you've heard this. We caught whiff of it during his Ultra mainstage set this year, and now we have word that this monstrous, party-starting rocket is dropping via Mixmash on July 1. The clip is short, but with a tune this tough, you truly don't need much more than the first 30-45 seconds to realize the impact that this one is going to have.

khrisd4802 days ago
bumaye lyric vid
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Major Lazer - "Watch Out For This (Bumaye) (Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Tomorrowland Remix)"

Now this makes a LOT of sense. Forthcoming on Mad Decent in the near future is the massive remix from Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike of Major Lazer's "Watch Out For This (Bumaye)," which does what a proper remix should do: elevate the source into the stratosphere. The signature horns are in place, as are the chants from the track, but once this one drops, you're transported immediately to the main room. This one should be huge for the summer.

khrisd4810 days ago
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Ferry Corsten - "Rock Your Body Rock 2013"

Trance legend Ferry Corsten has made his career with amazing DJ sets, his Flashover Recordings label, and of course his own stellar tunes. Of all his tunes, "Rock Your Body Rock" seems to be one of the most long-standing, and a decade after the initial release, Ferry's got two remixes for you.

jakel4873 days ago
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Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike & GTA ft. Wolfpack - "Turn It Up"

Tiësto just premiered this 60 second preview earlier this week, and while it's really short, we definitely had to bring it to you. Dimitri Vegas, Lik

jakel4899 days ago
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LIGHT Adds A-Trak, Axwell, Mat Zo, and More to Residency Line-Up

It's already been announced that Skrillex, Baauer, Zedd, and Sebastian Ingrosso are LIGHT Nightclub's resident DJs, and today they announced a hefty list of EDM DJs, and they really are going all out. The additions to this line-up are some of the EDM scene's finest, and really puts LIGHT at the top tier, especially for a new club.

khrisd4908 days ago
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Steve Aoki & Angger Dimas vs. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike - "Phat Brahms"

You don't know how happy we are that the video for "Phat Brahms" actually fits with the cover art from their latest single. There's a bunch of craziness going down in this clip, but it's fun to see animated versions of the producers rocking the throwback wigs and getting chased by soldiers with swords.

androids4915 days ago
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The Best Remixes of the Week

Stuck indoors because of Nemo? Take some time out and relive the week's best remixes, featuring everyone from Kissy Sell Out and Brillz to Star Slinger and Atlantic Connection. All bases covered, yadig?!

khrisd4919 days ago
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Steve Aoki & Angger Dimas vs. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike - "Phat Brahms (Bro Safari & UFO! Remix)"

That's a shitload of names involved in one remix of one track, right? Taken from the forthcoming (and by forthcoming, we mean it drops tomorrow) "Phat

khrisd4924 days ago

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