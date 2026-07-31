Liam Bailey

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Music

Premiere: Listen to Liam Bailey's "Villain (Remix)" f/ A$AP Ferg

Bailey also announces his upcoming tour dates.

edwinortiz4338 days ago
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Music

Shy FX ft. Liam Bailey - "Soon Come"

Our ears perked up when we first heard this. If you've followed Shy FX's music over the last few decades, you should be well aware that reggae and dan

khrisd4849 days ago

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