Lexie Brown

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The Complex Sports Podcast Wide Art Dec 2020
Sports

Lexie Brown Talks WNBA Situation, Best Drake Albums, and More + NBA Playoffs Recap: Complex Sports Podcast

Lexie Brown, the WNBA free agent, drops to talk about her strange situation with the Minnesota Lynx, the NBA playoffs, and her favorite Drake album.

Complex Sports1898 days ago

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