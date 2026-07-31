Watch Levi’s® repair and customize denim for San Francisco linebacker Fred Warner in this new 'Tricks of the Tailor' video. He extends the life of his clothing.Kennedy Rasberry
Featured
In the market for some good denim? We asked an expert, 3sixteen's Andrew Chen, for some pointers to make sure you're finding the right pair for you.Mike DeStefano
Whether you are in search of a go-to pair of blue jeans or the perfect Japanese selvedge denim, this list has got you covered.Mike DeStefano
From Supreme x MM6 to Swatch x AP, these are the best collaborations of the year, so far.Mike DeStefano