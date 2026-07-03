Junior Sanchez

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Demuir
Music

Premiere: Demuir Announces New Kultur Label With Junior Sanchez With "Bitch, U Gotta Work"

The new track is taken from the label's debut release, 'Da Kultur' from Demuir and Sanchez, which drops April 3.

James Keith2299 days ago
year one brobot
Music

PREMIERE: Junior Sanchez - "The Sound"

Maybe moreso than anything anyone else is up to these days, Junior Sanchez's latest Brobot Records single "The Sound" gives a sense of what "future ho

marcuskdowling4246 days ago

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