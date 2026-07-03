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Life
Julian Castro on the 2020 Election: ‘President Trump Is Trying to Stoke White Fear’
A Q+A with former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro about ICE, policing, housing policy and preserving democracy in the year of COVID.
Shamira Ibrahim2109 days ago